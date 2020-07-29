Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said that his administration has done everything within its constitutional powers to bring peace to southern Kaduna and all parts of the state.

The governor stated this in an address at a security meeting held at the council chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

“We answered the decade old demand for a permanent military base by working with the Federal Government to deploy a forward operating base of the Nigerian Army in Kafanchan. Our government purchased an estate to provide accommodation for a permanent mobile police squadron in the area. Also, deployed in area are troops from Operation Safe Haven and Nigerian Army Special Forces, complemented by two mobile police squadrons,’’ he said.

El Rufai said his government established the Kaduna State Peace Commission to engage communities and nudge them towards accord and conciliation as a better alternative to the breaking of bones and the shattering of lives.

“The best guarantee of peace is the willingness of communities to live in peace and harmony, and a resolve to settle differences through exclusively lawful means, he said.

According to him, the current crisis was a result of ‘’the tragic aftermath of events of June 5 when youths from two communities clashed over farmlands in Zangon-Kataf and the upsurge of violence in the same area that started on June 11.

“Like an unwanted virus, the violence has spread to and has necessitated extraordinary measures in four local government areas in southern Kaduna. On our part, we will continue to support the efforts of the security agencies as best as we can. We will also continue invest effort in the urgent necessity to create and sustain a constituency for peace by persuading elected officials, traditional rulers and community leaders in the affected areas to live up to their responsibilities, respect diversity and the rule of law. No one should be allowed to get away with crime just because they can hide it under an ethno-religious veneer. Respect for the rule of law compels us to prosecute anyone indicted for involvement in the wanton violence.”

Meanwhile, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has described the killings as the activities of criminal elements on both sides of the conflict and not ethnic cleansing as is being claimed.

Okonkwo, however, assured of improvement of security in the area saying, “we have reviewed our operations. We are going to close ranks. We are going to be more robust in the days to come.’’