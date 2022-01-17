Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, has insisted that there are no easy games at the Nations Cup despite Nigeria’s perfect start to the competition so far.

Nigeria is through to the knockout stages of the 2021 AFCON with a game to spare, with the Eagles having beaten Egypt 1-0 in their first game followed by a commanding 3-1 win over Sudan on Saturday.

“Congrats to the boys, the second game was not so easy. No game comes easy,” Eguavoen, who led Nigeria to a 3rd place finish at the 2006 AFCON, said.

“From the first day, we knew it was going to be tough and we tried as much as possible to be ready for any opponent that comes through.

“So, what we saw on Saturday is expected, but we are excited that we were able to pull through the line and we are in the next round.”

On Nigeria being regarded as favorites to go all the way, Eguavoen added: “Everybody has been saying so right after our first game. We know that we came here to lift the trophy but we have to take the games one after the other.

“We’ll play all the games as they come and we will throw everything to make sure we keep improving ourselves and the team till we get to our desired position, talking about lifting the trophy.”

Nigeria will close out the group stages with a game against Guinea-Bissau next Wednesday.