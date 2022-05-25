From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, has announced that the party was fully prepared to conduct a free, fair and credible primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He noted that the primary will commence tomorrow with Governorship and House of Representatives elections.

He stated this while interacting with some Journalists in his office in Abakakili.

He noted that the stakeholders such as electoral umpire, security agencies among others billed to participate in the exercise have been promptly and appropriately briefed to avoid hitches.

“We have duly communicated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to send its officials, security agencies ranging from police, civil defence etc to monitor the exercise in line with extant laws of the land”.

“Going by the importance of the 2023 general elections to Nigeria and even West Africa as a whole, we cannot afford to set a bad precedence by muddling up the outing. Again, since party primaries metamorphosis into the bigger election by presenting candidates for the people to choose from, the exercise calls for due diligence and high intelligence to avoid regret”.

He charged delegates to cast their votes for aspirants who have the tenacity and ingenuity to sustain and deepen the democratic gains Governor David Umahi’s administration has bequeathed to the state to emerge as candidates for the general elections next year.

“I’m convinced that the delegates who are well schooled in Ebonyi politics will be exercising their franchise under a very peaceful atmosphere and considering the need for the likes of Governor David Umahi to fly the party’s tickets during the general elections. As your Chairman, I want you, the delegates to vote in line what will promote the unity and progress of the party.

“Do not cast the ballot to the highest bidder because by so doing, you will mortgage the future of our state. As an empire, we will cross the bridge in one united voice in the interest of Ebonyi people whose destines are tied to ours. Eschew violence by your conduct. We are the pacesetters and therefore, we cannot set bad precedence of any kind “.