Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Lokoja the Kogi State capital was literally set on fire on Friday as the People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate, Musa Wada, and his entourage bombarded the city for the flag off campaign, just as the party has said it all is set to take over Lugard house – the seat of power.

The event was held at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja with a promise to make prompt payment of salaries a top priority of a PDP-led administration.

The National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus while presenting Musa Wada to party supporters said that Wada was in the best position to ensure prompt payment of salaries as well as improve their standard of living.

Secondus also presented Dino Melaye whom he described as a voice that cannot be silenced to party supporters and urged them to support him to return to the red chamber come November 16.

The party’s flag bearer, Musa Wada, told party supporters to expect improvement in their standard of living as he was set to bring succours in place of the suffering imposed on them by the APC-led administration of Yahaya Bello.

In his usual characteristic as an entertaining politician, Dino Melaye led supporters in a song of “Wada in Bello out and bye bye to ‘rederede ‘among other songs.

Speaking at the event earlier, head of security of the party, Joseph Ericho, said that one of the cardinal points of focus of a PDP-led administration was the prompt payment of salaries to alleviate the suffering which the people had been subjected to in the last three and half years of the Bello-led administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ericho, once a governorship aspirant that lost to the flag bearer, Musa Wada said that PDP government would bring back smiles to the faces of Kogi people if given the chance in the election.

He said that PDP will not subscribe to any form of violence while urging the youths not to allow themselves to be used to perpetrate any act of violence.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to carry out their constitutional role as unbiased umpire in the election.

“We do not believe in violence; there is no need for it, people should vote for candidates of their choice and leave the polling booth for INEC to do their job,” he added.

Seven governors from other states of the federation were on ground to lend their support to the party’s flag bearer.

It was learnt that before the rally commenced, the governorship candidate paid a courtesy call on the Maigari of Lokoja, Muhammad Markarfi, even as the entourage moved round major streets in the capital.