| Tony Osauzo, Benin
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has announced that the search for the remaining abducted Chibok girls was still on, disclosing that the activities of Boko Haram insurgent have been confined to Lake Chad region and the fringes of Sambisa forest.
Delivering the maiden lecture of the Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs at Igbinedion University, in Okada, headquarters of Ovia North East Local Government Area, Buratai explained that complex security challenges like the Boko Haram activities required political and security solutions that ensure that democracies rebound stronger after a crisis.
He disclosed that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled the pledge to support the MNJTF by donating the sum of $100 million, adding that the current political leadership had demonstrated strong political will, purposeful direction, and resourcing that galvanized the nation against the common enemy.
Buratai further disclosed that adequate resources were provided to re-kit, procure more arms and ammunition, vehicles and other logistics required to prosecute the campaign against insurgency.
