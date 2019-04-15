The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has announced that the search for the remaining abducted Chibok girls was still on,‎ disclosing that the activities of Boko Haram insurgent have been confined to Lake Chad region and the fringes of Sambisa forest.

‎

Delivering the maiden lecture of the Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs at Igbinedion University, in Okada, headquarters of Ovia North East Local Government Area, Buratai‎ explained that complex security challenges like the Boko Haram activities required political and security solutions that ensure that democracies rebound stronger after a crisis.

‎

He disclosed that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled the pledge to support the MNJTF by donating the sum of $100 million, adding that the current political leadership had demonstrated strong political will, purposeful direction, and resourcing that galvanized the nation against the common enemy.‎

Buratai further disclosed that adequate resources were provided to re-kit, procure more arms and ammunition, vehicles and other logistics required to prosecute the campaign against insurgency.