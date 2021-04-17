One of my regular readers, Maduagu, forwarded a WhatsApp message to me, where a man reaped what he had sown. During our family morning devotion that day, we studied a similar thing: that the conduct of every man reveals his true nature, which may be different from what he professes.

In that story, a man was in his car going somewhere, and as it was raining, not sure of the terrain, he stopped somewhere and continued the journey with a tricycle. An old friend of his called him, reminding him of his promise to employ her husband in his company. In response, he told the woman that he was in town and would be there for a while, and that he was not far from her residence. He stressed the need for her husband to see him as soon as possible. He told her to tell him to come to the place where he parked his car, a place that had a popular landmark, to meet him.

The woman was very excited that the man was close to their house and was ready to employ her husband. Things were so bad with them that her husband could not afford the transport fare to the place where the man parked his car. Hearing that, the man told her to tell her husband to pick a drop and that he would pay the bill.

To ensure that the woman’s husband did not arrive there and be stranded, Uncle had to cut short the business that brought him there, and left immediately, not minding the rain. The rain did not spare him, as he was drenched. Thank God that he saw a tricycle instantly and stopped it. Strangely, the driver told him to plead with the only passenger he was carrying, for him to allow him to enter. He did but the man refused, complaining that he was wet. He told the passenger that he would constrain himself at the other corner of the vehicle. That was when he agreed on the condition that he would pay for him and for himself. He accepted and entered.

A few kilometers to where he parked his car, he told the tricycle operator to stop. He paid the fare and came down. He walked to his car and entered and received a call from the woman that her husband was around there. As he and the woman’s husband had never met before, he described his car to the woman for her to tell her husband. Not long after, someone was knocking at his car door, and it was the man with him in the tricycle! He gave him N3, 000 and zoomed off! The man’s wife had been calling and sending him messages about the job but Uncle has blocked her number!

It was unfortunate that a man, who was in a terrible need, could not accommodate someone in a lighter need. How then would he have performed the work Uncle would have given him? His conduct towards Uncle revealed his true nature, making him to reap what he had sown.

During the early 1980s, something close to this was the experience of a man and a lady, who were coming to my house. They had never met before. Uncle had sold himself to us as an evangelist and miracle worker, while Aunty had been married for years without getting the fruit of the womb. I told her about Uncle, and told Uncle about Aunty’s need. I arranged that he would minister to her in my house on a certain day. They were living around Ipaja area. Somehow, they entered the same taxi but quarrelled in it. Although I did not ask for details, it appeared that it was bad and shameful.

At Surulere, Uncle told the taxi driver that he was going to Falolu Street. Aunty told him the same thing. There was nothing strange about it, Falolu, being big and prestigious. Strangely, however, the two of them told the driver to stop at Number 67, my house! Strangely, they climbed upstairs and knocked at the same door, my door!

I welcomed them, full of surprise how they knew themselves. They attributed it to what they called, ‘a coincidence’’. Uncle ministered to her but his usual excitement was missing. It was later that Aunty told my wife about what transpired between them in the taxi.

Had we heard it earlier, we would have postponed the ministration until we had brought reconciliation between them. God would not have honoured Uncle’s ministration in that condition. If a Minister of God would quarrel in a public transport, could he say that it was God that called him to the ministry? If, unknown to him, that he was quarrelling with a woman he was going to minister to, then quarrelling had been in his blood. God wanted to expose him that day. It was very disgraceful and a bad advertisement of him.

When I invited him to minister in our church, he quarrelled openly with a member that asked him some questions. Though he had told me that he would be travelling to England that night, he continued ministering till after 8pm. His response to my anxiety for him to start going home was that he would be going to the international airport from our church, yet I did not see his luggage. When he stopped ministering after 8pm, I wondered why he did not start rushing to the airport. Some people told me later that they saw him by 9pm! That was the last time we invited him.

Some people are like Uncle in the WhatsApp message above, who made personal sacrifices for the woman’s husband, a man he had never met! If I use public transport, I do not think that it is anything to offer my seat to an elderly man or woman, especially, nursing mothers. If in tricycle, I do not mind going to the front seat for someone to take my seat. It creates a conducive atmosphere too, for people to listen to me as I share God’s word. Thank God that I do not preach my church but the Lord Jesus.

Many British people sacrificed their lives in bringing God’s word to us. I recall the ‘Akasa red’, we learnt in school, where scores of them died. Today missionaries from churches and organizations, such as the Scripture Union, go to isolated villages to minister God’s word in our country and beyond. Some of them lose their lives in the process. One of them, Daniel, is doing so with his wife, though I advised that one of them should step down for the other.

My colleague in my place of work, Bro. Love Holist, now late, would drive you to any place you were going. It did not bother him if it meant going the opposite direction. May we be meeting the need of others, even in pain! Selfish people will continue to be lacking, since it is what we sow that we will reap at the end.

