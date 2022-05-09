From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that 119 road crashes were recorded across the country during the Eid El-Fitri which lasted from April 29 to May 4.

The Corps’ Public Education Officer of FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, explained in a statement that out of the 119 crashes, 360 out of 701 people which represented 35.3% were rescued without injuries, while 49 people were killed.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: “Due to high mobilisation and deployment of personnel and logistics for enhanced visibility of operatives on the highways during the just concluded 2022 Eid El-Fitri special patrol that lasted from 29 April, to 04 May 2022; the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has stated that it rescued 360 people without injuries from a total of 119 crashes involving 701 people.

“This figure according to the data released by the Corps, represents 35.3% increase in a total number of people rescued without injuries.

“266 people were rescued without injuries in the same period in 2021, while 360 were rescued during the 2022 Eid El-Fitr special patrol without injuries, which marks a 35.3% improvement on the 2021 record.

“The number of persons rescued with injuries from road traffic crashes during the celebration period is 292.

“701 persons involved in road traffic crashes during the 2022 Eid El-Fitr celebration period, a total of 49 people were killed.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

According to him, “the Corps now has a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC Commands, Outposts, roadside clinics and Zebra points who now feed in reports from different routes that were hitherto not thoroughly covered.

“The increase in the number of road crashes, increase in the number of persons involved, and increase in the number of persons killed is due to the reports that emanated from the new FRSC formations.”

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had earlier directed that the 2022 Sallah special patrol to cover several corridors which include but not limited to Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi; Mokwa-Birnin Yero-Zaria; Maiduguri-Biu-Numan-Jalingo-Wukari; Lafia-Langtang-Pankshin-Jos; Abuja-Lokoja-Okene; Lokoja-Auchi-Benin; Onitsha-Njaba-Owerri-Umuahia, Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho; and Ibadan-Ogere-Shagamu.

He claimed that In view of the directive of the Corps Marshal which is a move away from other years where the focus was on critical corridors, the Corps intensified its patrol operations and enlightenment campaigns by giving adequate coverage to all identified routes across the country.

He added that “a total of 4701 offenders were apprehended; while a total of 5877 offences were recorded; and a total of 2259 impoundments were made.

“In 2022, enlightenment through Motor park rallies and Radio Programmes increased tremendously.

“Just like the Easter special operations, the Corps did not record any assault on its operatives and this could be attributed to enhanced stakeholders collaboration and engagement, increase in public enlightenment, and the introduction of the body and vehicle camera for operatives.”