By Lukman Olabiyi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) has debunked the news published by an online news platform that it recovered cash, vehicles and jewellery running into billions from the residence of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

The ICPC stated that contrary to the inaccurate and concocted reports, it was the residence of a military contractor, Kabiru Sallau, that was raided in Wuse 2, based on a tip-off, where the items were recovered.

The Commission stated that this in a press statement issued by its Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

Ogugua said that the clarification becomes necessary to correct the inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, and Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.

The statement reads, “facts available for the time being indicate that the property is owned by the owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.

“The Commission recovered money and other items from the property viz-a-viz N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The Commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Kabiru Sallau and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Commission is yet to conclude its investigation and prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial”.