Meanwhile, the Igbomina Professionals Association (IPA) expressed serious concern over the what it described as the influx of Fulani herdsmen, recently expelled from some South West towns, into Igbomina land in Kwara State.

The group, in a statement, yesterday, jointly signed by its National President, Barrister Atoyebi, and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr.Kunle Akogun, said: We are, particularly, alarmed that those currently settling on Igbomina land are the same ones that were sent out of Oyo State on account of their criminal activities targeted at their hosts.

“Not only do they kill, kidnap, maim and rape members of their host communities, they also let their cattle loose to eat up and destroy their farm crops! This is why we are calling on all Igbomina stakeholders to be on red alert, as no part of our land should be ceded to these arms bearing herdsmen. Now is the time to be extra-vigilant and inter-communal cooperation in this regard is needed now more than ever before”