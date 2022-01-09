From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Two arrested robbery suspects have confessed they only robbed twice, collected five phones from their victims and without bullets in their guns.

The suspects, Victor and Emmanuel, who were said to have been terrorising Even Ohafia community in Ohafia Local Government Area and environs, were arrested by a vigilante group in collaboration with Ebem Ohafia youths.

Narrating how he was involved in robbery, Victor said his friend who was a member of Bakassi vigilante in Anambra had absconded with some guns, and he handed over one to him.

Victor said the singlehandedly carried out hus first robbery operation with the gun when he dispossessed a female victim of her bag containing one phone in the community.

Disclosing about his second robbery operation, the suspect said he had earlier in the week hinted his friend, Emmanuel of a plan to rob residents of Ebem, who according to him now leave their doors and windows open to allow for ventilation due to the heat at the moment.

Seeing this as an opportunity, Victor said his friend, Emmanuel woke him up at about 2am on the day of the robbery operation.

“Me and my colleague arrived the agreed venue, pointed a touch light and discovered that their door was open.

“We entered and took two phones and left. As we were going, we arrived another place where one man known as Menthol lives.

“We saw that their own door was open and we entered there, took two phones, went home and shared the items we stole“, he said.

Victor who said he had not robbed any money or other items from anyone, claimed his victims always surrender anytime he pointed the gun at them even though there was no bullet in it.