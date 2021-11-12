From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government said it has protected the Nation against digital colonialism through the data protection regulations initiatives.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The Director General, National Information technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed this in a paper titled “The Nigerian Digital Architecture: The Journey So Far.” at the World Fintech Festival, 2021 in Singapore.

Inuwa who was represented at the event by the Agency’s Director of e-Government Development and Regulations, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation initiative has also impacted the Ease of Doing Business, cross border data flow, creation of over 3000 jobs, among others.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He also listed the achievements of the initiative to include: international recognition and creation of a new sector worth N5.2 billion.

On IT project clearance, he said the initiative has saved the country over N30 billion and reduction in IT project failure in the country while under the Digital Literacy and Skill programme, over 20,000 Nigerians have been trained and 250,000 enrolled in both NITDA Academy and Digital Nigeria dot gov dot ng platform.

He added that “digital economy continues to play an important role in our developmental agenda as we move into the age of artificial intelligence.”

According to Inuwa, the existence of shared vision, partnership and collaboration amongst the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, its parastatals and the sector’s stakeholders have been identified as one of the reasons for the unprecedented 17.09 percent contribution of the digital economy sector to the Gross Domestic product of the second quarter of 2021.

The NITDA boss concluded that the way forward for Nigeria in attaining vintage position in the global digital economy remains in the country’s resolve to public private partnership initiatives, funding, human capital, advocacy and continuity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .