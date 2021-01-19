Member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Chukwuka Wilfred Onyema, said any serious and sincere politician should seek to emulate the examples set by Former Anambra Governor, Mr. Peter Obi. He was speaking at the town hall meeting organised to interact with his constituents.

Addressing the constituents, Onyema said the meeting was to enable him understand their needs more in order to represent them better.

In his speech during the Catholic Mass that preceded the event, the Parish Priest of St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, New Heaven, Okpoko, Rev Fr Theophilus Odukwe, praised the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, whom he described as a man that left behind so many legacy projects in Anambra State as governor.

Odukwe praised Obi for the many schools projects and network of roads that he constructed in Ogbaru when he was governor. He said Obi single handedly constructed Obodoukwu, Ede, and any other roads in Ogbaru. He lamented that the road had been neglected in recent years.

Obi appreciated Onyema for making out time to have a community interaction with his constituents. He said it was a sign of good governance and proper political representation in office. He equally appreciated Fr. Odukwe for his zeal and dedication to community development.

Obi beckoned on the people to continue to pray for those in power that they may use public funds to develop society.

“If anyone tells you that Nigeria is getting better, then the person is lying to you. Our country is going from bad to worse, due to the greed and selfishness of our leaders that have refused to put public funds into judicious use. If Nigerian leaders can use public funds well to work for the people, our nation will soar in greatness”.

At the event Onyema gave out cash and relief materials, like bags of rice, cartons of noodles and other food items.