From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in the state, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, has declared that as part of efforts being made by PFN to make meaningful contributions to the development, peace and progress of the state, all eligible voters that worship in pentecostal churches across the 326 wards in the State would be at the polling booth to participate in electing the next governor of the State.

Bishop Ezedebego made the declaration while addressing a press conference in respect of a 3-day camp meeting involving Christians leaders from across Nigeria and beyond organized by Maximum Impact Leadership Development Centre with a view to addressing the challenges facing Nigeria particularly poor leadership scheduled to hold February 15-17 at the popular Sharon hall GRA, Onitsha.

He said that all the wards chairmen, as well as local government chairmen of PFN and other organs including the women and youth wing, have been mandated to begin to sensitize Pentecostal faithful who are of voting age to get ready for the election because according to him, the election is an opportunity for the good people of Anambra State to chose their leader who would pilot the affairs of the State for the next four years from 2022 after the expiration of the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano.

‘As part of the efforts of my administration as PFN chairman in Anambra to contribute meaningfully to the progress of the State, the leadership of PFN at all levels will do everything possible to make sure that the large number of electorates that worship in Pentecostal Churches in the cities and villages across the State have to come out to perform their civic responsibility to elect the next governor of Anambra State come 6, 2021,’ he said.

He explained that the 3-day camp meeting tagged Standing Firm In The Challenging Time is aimed at drawing the attention of God on the teething challenges facing Nigerians such as poor leadership, insecurity, corruption, poverty, diseases, unemployment and hunger, adding that the program will most particularly focus on how to groom leaders that will make the society better.

He explained that the major emphasis of the program is leadership because, according to him, every other thing about life revolves around leadership.

‘The Bible says that when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice so the program is targeted to develop and prepare people mostly believers and born again Christians for various leadership roles in the family, Church and mostly in the political circle in line with the need to get the righteous in leadership positions,’ he added.

According to him, renowned Men of God who are gifted, tested and trusted in various fields such as leadership training, discipleship, kingdom advancement, healing, poverty alleviation and financial breakthrough are coming on board to participate and to do justice to the program noting that everything needed to ensure that the three-day power-packed service lives up to expectations is on the ground.

Among the Christian leaders being expected are the Southeast zonal Chairman of PFN Rev Dr Cosmos Ilechukwu, Archbishop AA Nwodika from Enugu, who is a kingdom advancement teacher, a giant, and father in the vineyard of God, who is an expert in Leadership training and Bishop E.C. Obiora, a great teacher on discipleship and financial breakthroughs, Apostle Godspower Anaso, Rev Jonathan Okafor and Rev Tochukwu Ubaezuonu among others.

Asked if the PFN would field a governorship candidate for the Anambra 2021 poll, the PFN boss said the issue of fielding a candidate for governorship election depends on the political party.

He argued that considering the numerical strength of PFN faithful, any political party that chose to work with PFN or field a candidate with a pentecostal background was likely to coast home to victory.