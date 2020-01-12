Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the death of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike as a call for celebration of a man who was both good, kind and concerned about the progress of humanity.

In a release made available by his Media Office, Obi said that though it was customary to mourn the dead in Africa, but that some lives, like that of Prof. Chukwuemeka Zik’s, were exceptional and worthy to be celebrated for their liberating influence on the society through their personal conduct and the pervasive influence of their works of arts in the form of literature.

Recalling his several encounters with Prof Ike, Obi said that besides reading some of his books as a student, that he was actually the one that issued him certificate as a traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu and thereafter worked harmoniously with him as a frontline traditional ruler.

Obi who also recalled the establishment of The Writers Club by Prof. Ike and his support for the noble project, called for its sustenance as well as the immortalization of his legacies through naming of monuments in his honour.