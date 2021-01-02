By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Senator Tokunbo Abiru of Lagos East District has urged Nigerians to appreciate God for the challenges of Year 2020, pledging to commence a personal Endowment Fund in the first quarter of this year for students, the aged and people with special needs.

In a statement ushering in the New Year, Senator Abiru said 2020 has left indelible marks across the world and that Lagos East lost notable personalities like Senator Adebayo Osinowo, Lanre Rasaq and Tunde Braimoh at the peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The senator noted that, despite its low moments, ‘we have cause to appreciate God for all the events of Year 2020. We are alive, hale and healthy to witness the New Year amid hope and optimism.

‘Year 2020 has finally folded into the armpits of history. It was possibly the most challenging year in our recent history as a federation given the outbreak of COVID-19 that plunged our economy into a recession and the eruption of #EndSARS protest that called for more accountable, transparent and citizen focused policing structure,’ he said.

He pledged to join hands with his colleagues in the legislature to provide necessary legislative support required to reposition Nigeria’s economy in the new year.

‘As we step into the new year, let me assure that I shall keep the promises made during my campaigns. As the government pursues the implementation of its economic recovery plan and the Lagos State government rolls out different initiatives to improve the quality of life in the state, i will join hands with my colleagues to provide necessary legislative support required towards repositioning our economy in the New Year.

‘In the first quarter, I will formally inaugurate and Endowment Fund, a personal empowerment initiative set up for the indigent brilliant students, the aged, the youths and the vulnerable, including persons with special needs. The fund will complement the efforts of the Federal and State government in the area of skill acquisition and capacity development,’ Abiru said.