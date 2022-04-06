Pastor David Elijah, General Overseer, Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry, Enugu, was full of gratitude to God to celebrate another birthday.

He told his audience: “We should turn to God in prayers and ask for His mercy, God will surely answer our prayers and restore peace and stability in our land.

“Looking at things retrospectively, I don’t even deserve to be alive today because I’ve faced dangerous and precarious situations.

“But I thank God for his love and mercies that enabled me to witness this memorable event today. I want to thank my members all over Nigeria, especially the Lagos and Enugu people, they were simply magical my pastor friends and everyone that came here to celebrate with me.”

Those present included Dan Ike, comedian; Uju Okeke, actress; Kingsley Abel; Kingsley Innocent; Ramas Azuzu; Don Odunze; Chima Patrick; Mac Wissy; Alex Ogonnaya and Prophet Ugowems.