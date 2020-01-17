Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has charged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to set up a committee to review the outcome of the 2019 general elections and recommend necessary reforms to the party.

Atiku stated this at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, on Friday, in Abuja.

This is coming as 12 governors elected on the platform of the opposition party were conspicuously absent at the crucial NEC meeting convened by the leadership of the party in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

Though there are currently 15 governors elected on the platform of the PDP, only the governors Aminu Tambuwal, Ahmed Fintiri and Bello Mutawalle of Sokoto, Adamawa and Zamfara states, as well as Ihedioha, attended the meeting.

Atiku charged the leaders of the party not to take what is happening in the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), police and the judiciary, especially as it concerns elections in the country for granted.

The former vice president noted that it had become imperative for the opposition party to mobilise Nigerians to resist alleged threat to democracy, unity and development of the country by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that the PDP administration governed the country well from 1999 to 2015 and handed over to the APC, with the hope that they will entrench democracy in the country.

According to him, “our government governed very well from 1999 up to 2015. As true democrats, we conceded power to the opposition hoping it will further entrench our democracy development and unity but alas, Nigerians have been proved wrong by the governing APC.

“It is has become necessary for us to mobilise Nigerians to resist the threat to our democracy, unity and development.

“Therefore, I would like to proposed a strong committee to review the last elections and recommend to the party needed reforms to address the challenges in the last elections (and this should) be set up forthwith.

“But what cannot wait is that we should not take what has been happening in our democratic processes from the role of INEC, role security agencies and the judiciary for granted.”