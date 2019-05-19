Tony Osauzo, Benin

The seeming disagreement in the ranks of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken a new dimension with the leadership of the party in Edo North senatorial district warning that it would resist any attempt by the state government to tarnish the name of the National Chairman of the party and son of the soil, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In a communique signed by High Chief Aloye, (Alhaji) Usman Mogaji Charlton and Ahmed Musa Momoh,‎ the party urged the state governor, Godwin Obaseki to call his media team to order, alleging that they had embarked on campaign of calumny against Oshiomhole with a view to joining his political opponents across the nation in scandalizing his name.

According to the communique, “the meeting passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Oshiomhole. We gathered to basically react to the publication in the Nation Newspapers, which tends to portray in bad light the party primaries conducted by the Oshiomhole-led NWC.

“We have no doubt that the advert was orchestrated by those in Osadebey Avenue who rose to power and suddenly forgot how they got there. We condemn that publication and urge the state government to stop playing hide-and-seek game in its attempt to rubbish the legacies of Oshiomhole which we will surely resist.

“The leaders also reaffirmed that the National Chairman remains the undisputed leader of APC in Edo North and Edo State, respectively. They resolved to always stand by him and stand for him at all-times.

“The leaders warned those attempting to destroy the hard-earned, amiable character and reputation of the APC National Chairman to desist from such unwholesome practice.

“The meeting was attended by leaders drawn from the 64 wards in Edo North senatorial district,” the communique said.