The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has insisted on “No pay, no work” as it refuses to succumb to pressure of the “No Work, no pay” policy reportedly implemented by the Federal Government against the university unions due to its ongoing industrial action.

NAAT President, Ibeji Nwokoma, in his International Workers Day speech applauded the sacrifice and resilience of members of the union, whom he bemoaned were celebrating the May Day on an empty stomach.

He regretted that government was more interested in politicking and preparations for 2023 despite universities being shut down for almost three months due to the strike by the four unions.

According to Nwokoma, NAAT embarked on strike because of insensitivity, insincerity and refusal of the government to implement agreements entered with it.

He therefore, called on the government to immediately dialogue with the Unions and find amicable solutions to the issues in dispute.