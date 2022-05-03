From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has insisted on “No pay, no work” as it refuses to succumb to pressure of the “No Work, no pay” rule reportedly implemented by the federal government against the university based union due to its ongoing industrial action.

NAAT President, Ibeji Nwokoma in his International Workers Day speech applauded the sacrifice and resilience of members of the union, whom he bemoaned were celebrating the May Day on an empty stomach.

He regretted that the government is more interested in politicking and preparations for 2023 despite universities being shut down for almost three months due to the strike action by the four Unions.

According to Nwokoma, NAAT embarked on strike because of insensitivity, insincerity and refusal of the government to implement agreements entered with it.

He therefore, called on the government to immediately dialogue with the Unions and find amicable solutions to the issues in dispute.

“Permit me to devote this part of my speech to acknowledge the sacrifice and salute the resilience of members of our great Union, the National Association of Academic Technologists all over the country who unfortunately are celebrating their day -the workers day on an empty stomach. Today our Union and ASUU has been singled out for the implementation of the policy of “No work, No pay”.

“Our strike action is legitimate and follows every due process. We therefore stand on “No pay, No work”. This divide and rule policy of Government shall not work. Be rest assured that we shall come out better, stronger with every dime paid before or on resumption of work. United we stand for our Union makes us strong.

“Our universities have been shut down for almost three months now due to the strike action by the Unions. Unfortunately, our government seems more interested in politicking and preparations for the next round of elections. We cannot lose sight of the fact that our Union embarked on strike because of insensitivity, insincerity and refusal of the government to implement our collectively bargained agreements. “Today, in spite of the agreements, the balance of arrears of Occupational Hazard Allowance, payment of arrears of the “minimum wage and the consequential adjustments, huge backlog of arrears of Earned Allowances (EA) as far back as 2012 for most Universities, non-release of the extant circular for CONTISS 14 & 15 amongst others are all outstanding. Today, our Laboratories, Workshops and Studios are being turned to classrooms, and most of the equipment are obsolete with little or no attention paid to training and re-training of Academic Technologists, whose responsibilities are to impact practical knowledge and skill to the students. No wonder today, houses are collapsing, roads are failing, as the Universities turn out graduates without skills and exposure to practical knowledge.

“We demand that the Government restores the dignity of our Tertiary Institutions through increased budgetary allocations, and creation of an enabling environment for staff to excel. Our children are all still at home, due to the closure of the Universities. Government should as a matter of urgency dialogue with the Unions and find amicable solutions to the issues in dispute, bearing in mind that no nation rises above her level of education, and keeping those youths at home and idle at this period of electioneering is a disaster in waiting.

“In the face of the failure of Government to address the issue of unemployment, security challenges, decay in infrastructure and educational deficit. This year’s Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) theme: Labour, Politics and Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria is apt. I call on all workers in Nigeria and our dear NAAT members to rise up to the occasion by ensuring that we participate actively in all political processes and take our destiny in our hands.” He said.