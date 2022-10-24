From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Nations (UN), has lamented that the world still face challenges in the year 2022.

The United Nations listed the challenges to include climate change, conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the commemoration of the United Nations Day in Abuja, the Country Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Acting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, however recalled the recent statement by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, that “The United Nations was made for moments like this. Now, more than ever, we need to bring to life the values and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in every corner of the world.”

Mulombo said in this corner of the world, the United Nations remained a committed partner to the Government of Nigeria.

“We shall soon jointly sign a new cooperation framework re-establishing our strong support to the Government and the Nigerian people which will guide our work together for the next five years,” Mulombo said.

Mulombo also said the 2030 agenda is the shared roadmap for meeting and achieving the development aspirations of the people of Nigeria, while also reinforcing the ideals and values of the United Nations Charter.

He added that the vision of the United Nations is to leave no one behind, especially the most vulnerable, and that all the people of Nigeria contribute to and benefit from inclusive rights-based development.

“Through transformative initiatives, we can catalyze a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” Mulombo stated.

Mulombo hailed the courage, resilience, and commitment of the United Nations Nigeria staff to the mission of the United Nations and mandate despite the many challenges that they regularly face.

“I thank you all for your dedication and hard work over the past year,” Mulombo told the United Nations staff.

Earlier, Mulombo said with 24 United Nations agencies active in Nigeria, touching every state and the Federal Capital Territory, the exhibition by the staff during the event showcased the breadth and depth of projects implemented around the country.

“As individuals, it is easy to get caught up in our own tasks, in our own agencies, not realizing the full extent of the UN’s activities. Today is an opportunity for us to take a more expansive look across the whole organization and appreciate the endeavors of all our colleagues in all our agencies.

“In the past month alone, the UN has produced some notable outcomes: the response to devastating floods by IOM, FAO, WFP, and others; the UNDP’s close partnership with the Benue State Government in establishing a peace and reconciliation commission; and President Buhari launching the ‘Integrated National Financing Framework’ to improve SDG funding with the support of a number of our agencies,” Mulombo further said.