Emma Jemegah, Cairo

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is still not comfortable with the attacking set-up of the team, decrying the missed chances in the quarter-final against South Africa.

Speaking after the match on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium, Rohr lamented that he still has issues with the front line.

“Yes we still have scoring problems, especially against a well-organised team. In the second half, we had opportunities to score more goals but the attack wasted the chances. The most important matches will come now; we have to work hard. The team will have to concentrate, the midfield must be much better,” he said.