Leader of Xploit Comedy, Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo, has revealed that the name of the rave-making comedy group was taken from a Bible verse.

Speaking in a recent interview with journalists in his expansive office, Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo, who is fondly called Brizy by his admirers and fans alike, said that the talented members of the popular social media comedy group are strong believers of God.

According to .Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo, “We actually picked the name, Xploit from the Bible a few years ago when we were part of a drama team in the church.

“We picked the name Xploit from the book of Daniel 11:32, which says that those that know their God shall be strong and do exploits. So we took the name exploit from that verse. We only decided to spell it in a more ‘funky’ manner

“We all started from the church; the drama group department and from there, we gained admission into the Imo State University. In school, we continued with our drama in the church we joined and that was where we formed the Xploit drama group.”

Since the group began cracking jokes to the joy of fans all around the world, the popularity of the comedians has soared as fans have been converted to robotic followers who soak in the fun of the different comedy skits.in.the digital space.

Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo said Xploit comedy said their works have transformed the members of Xploit comedy into social media stars. .

Without a doubt, the Nigerian comedy industry has in recent times witnessed an undeniable upsurge n the number of young, talented comedians, most of them passed through tough start-ups and the struggle for visibility, this is not different for Xploit Comedy.

“In every business, starting up is tough; in comedy, it is the hardest. There is a crazy struggle for visibility, but when you’re focused you will always achieve what you set your mind to achieve.

The Nigerian economy isn’t very conducive for comedians but we will always find a way to make it happen here,” Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo, aka Brizy added.

The Imo State indigene said that one quality that has helped to throw him and team members to the limelight despite the many setbacks and problems that they have encountered was doggedness.

“I think the only way I could achieve what I have achieved today is by not giving up because there were times I wanted to give up, and probably choose another career path.”

Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo however said that social media celebrity status has in different ways opened big doors for Xploit Comedy

“It has opened doors in so many, for instance, it has helped us meet so many influential people who have helped us with favours”, Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo added.