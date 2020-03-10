Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, has lamented the removal of Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Sani, who spoke with Daily Sun following the dethronement, recalled that the forum had made attempts in the past to broker peace between the deposed Emir and the state government.

However, the group appealed to the people of Kano to remain calm and law abiding in the face of the dethronement and banishment.

“The leadership of ACF with some other northern leaders had tried to broker some amicable settlement between the Governor and the Emir for larger interest.

“But now that events have turned this way, we appeal to the good people of Kano state for calm and peaceful coexistence by not taking the laws into their hands”.