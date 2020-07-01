Leader of a notorious 20-man-robbery gang, has narrated how his gang use vehicle jack to forcefully open burglary proofs installed in homes, offices, hotels and shopping malls to enable them enter and steal.

He said they carefully fix the motor jack in between the burglary proof just the way it is fixed underneath a vehicle and turn the handle. He said that by turning the handle of the jack, the iron bars automatically widen until they would get enough space to enter inside. According to him, after destroying the burglar proof, they would use other heavy weapons to destroy the doors.

He also said that they concentrated solely on rich homes, offices, shops and hotels because those were the only places they could get good money and expensive items.

According to him, they were only after cash, electronics , communications gadgets, iPad, laptops, jewelries and other expensive items. He said they did not kill their victims but only beat up few who proved stubborn.

Isah, and his members who have been terrorizing residents of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), were arrested by men of the Inspector -General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja .

Isah who was paraded alongside his gang members said he used to be a herder before going into robbery and eventually formed his own gang .

Isah, an indigene of Kastina State, spoke to Daily Sun about his operation: “My name is Gambo Isah. I am 30- years- old from katsina State. I am an armed robber. I have been operating as robber and leader of my gang in Abuja for five years now. I cannot count the number of houses we have broken into because they are plenty. It’s uncountable.

“I have about 20 men in my gang. But we don’t all go for operations at the same time. It depends on how we perceive the area we are going to before we will all go. And when we do, some will act as spy, some as guards on patrol to alert us when the police or vigilante group are coming, others will destroy the burglar proof and security doors installed on the buildings we are operation on, while the remaining would go inside and carry whatever we want to carry when we finally broke the place open.

“To ensure we have a successful operation, we have AK47 riffle, machetes, iron bars, knives, charms and other dangerous weapon which we use to defend ourselves if the owner of the house proves stubborn. We specialize in robbing only rich homes, offices, hotels and shops because that is where you can get expensive things like big big phones, laptops, latest electronic gadgets and all of that and after stealing them, we sell them off.”