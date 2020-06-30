Molly Kilete, Abuja

A 30, year-old robbery suspect and leader of a 20 man robbery gang, has told of how they use motor jerk to force open burglary proofs installed in homes, offices, hotels, and shopping malls to gain entry and carry out their operation.

This he said they do by carefully fixing the motor jerk in between the burglar-proof just the way you fix it underneath your vehicle and begin to turn the handle. He said by turning the handle of the jerk, the iron bars automatically begin to widen and they continue with turning until they get enough space to take them in. After destroying the burglar-proof, they will then use other heavy weapons to destroy the doors and into the house proper.

He also said that they concentrate solely on rich homes, offices, shops and hotels because that is the only place they get good money and expensive items.

Upon gaining entry, he said they go only after cash, electronics and communications gadgets, iPad, laptops, jewelries and other expensive items. He said killing their victims or beating them is not part of their mode of operations save for those who try to prove stubborn.

Isah, and his group members who have been terrorizing residents of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), were arrested by men of the Inspector General of Police IGP Intelligence Response Team in Abuja.

The suspect who was paraded alongside his gang members said he used to be a herder before he going into robbery and eventually floating his own criminal group.

The suspect who spoke to Daily Sun, said he went into the robbery business five years ago after acquiring one AK 57-riffle and other weapons to aid their operation. He also said he got a witch doctor to prepare a charm for him because of the dangers involved in the business which he usually puts on whenever they are out for robbery. He however lamented that the charm which he has had for over two years worked perfectly until he was arrested by the police. He said he wondered what must have been responsibke for his easy arrests and concluded that it was the will of Allah.

Gambo, an indigene of Kastina State, spoke to Daiky Sun about his operation.

“My name is Gambo Isah. Iam 30 years old from katsina state. I am an armed robber have I been operating as robber and leader of my gang in Abuja for five years now. I cannot count the number of houses we have broken into because they are plenty. It’s uncountable.

I have about 20, men in my gang but we don’t all go for operations at the same time. It depends on how we perceive the area we are going to before we will all go. And when we do, some will act as spy, some as guards on patrol to alert us when the police or vigilante group are coming, others will destroy the burglar proof and security doors installed on the buildings we are operation on, while the remaining would go inside and carry whatever we want to carry when we finally broke the place open.

To ensure we have a successful operation we have AK47 riffle, machetes, iron bars, knives, charms and other dangerous weapon which we use to defend ourselves if the owner of the house proves stubborn.

We specialize in robbing only rich homes, offices, hotels and shops because that is where you can get expensive things like big phones, laptops, latest electronic gadgets and all of that and after stealing them, we sell them off.

I went to get a charm for the group because you know this work is very dangerous and the native doctor that prepared it warned that we must wear it whenever we are going for operations and we have been doing that and it has been working until the police arrested us, I don’t know what happened because we have always succeeded in whatever operation that we embark on while putting on these charms are usually successful. We also have other charms that we have for hunting and other things like that. And the native doctor who gave it to me knows that I am a criminal. I have been using it in the last two years and I had it on when the police arrested me I don’t know what happened.

On what he has achieved in his five years as an armed robber, Gambo said “I use the money I have made from our operations to take care of my family, I have bought land and build a house and bought motorcycles and sell them whenever I am broke before I go for another operation.

All the boys here are my gang members”.