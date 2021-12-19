From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A traditional security outfit, Hunters Association of Nigeria has pledged support to security agencies to fight against kidnapping, banditry, and other forms of insecurity currently facing the country.

National Chairman of the group, Muhammadu Usman Baba Tola disclosed this in Bauchi at the annual meeting and inauguration of new officials of the Association held at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square, Bauchi.

Tola said hunters, know the terrain of Nigeria’s forest, where bandits and insurgents use a hideouts and promised to smoke them out if given the chance.

He said that a lot of success would be achieved if hunters and security agents partner for a common goal.

He said ensuring a peaceful Nigeria remains the priority of every hunter in the country, and therefore pledged hunters readiness to confront bandits and insurgents in their hideouts.

“Hunters knows Nigerian forest and mountains, they can adequately help in that direction. We converge on Bauchi from all parts of Nigeria today to reassess issues of national concerns as well as to determine how best we can come in and help in addressing those issues for the better of our country,” Tola stated

He stated that, consulting with government, traditional rulers and security agencies had been part of their method of operation.

He insisted that they were ready to assist relevant security stakeholders in the country with a view to defeat insecurity.

He pointed out that, their contributions at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast are a testimony to what they can bring to Nigeria’s effort towards achieving national security.

Tola used the medium to appeal to government at all levels to support the association with operational vehicles as hunters will always support and stand by a united and peaceful Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed pledged the support of his administration to hunters to enable them to discharge their roles effectively for the overall safety of lives and property of citizens of the state.

Represented by his Principal private Secretary, Sama’ila Burga, the governor appreciated the contributions of hunters towards ensuring security in Bauchi State in collaboration with government security agencies.