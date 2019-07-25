Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. John Offem, disclosed on Thursday, that they had lost contact with the Chancellor of the University, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu, who is the Lamido Adamawa, who was appointed in 2015.

Offem who led the management of the institution to a working visit to the Federal Ministry of Education, in Abuja, said they were seriously worried by the development and their efforts to hear from him had not yielded the desired result.

He informed the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, that they had written and sent emissaries without any positive result.

He added: “We heard from the grapevine that the chancellor had resigned his appointment, but there has not been any official communication or confirmation in that regard.

“We are unaware of this development and therefore seek the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that FUTO is not denied the royal fatherly role of chancellor in the university affairs.”

The permanent secretary, Sonny Echono, in his response, regretted the development, and promised to use the already established channel of communication to reach out to the royal father, and communicate the school.

He assured the school management that speedy action would be taken as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, so that the school could continue to enjoy the royal fatherly role of chancellor.