Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice President, Living Faith Church, Worldwide, Bishop David Abioye, disclosed on Sunday, in Abuja, that the church has spent over N1.6 billion in different scholarships to people.

Living Faith Church, also known as Winners’ Chapel, run two Universities in Nigeria, Covenant University and Landmark University. They also run Secondary schools known s Faith Academy, as well as primary schools known as Kingdom Heritage Model Schools.

Abioye also disclosed that, as at end of last week, no fewer than 1,600 new churches were planted across the country, insisting that the target is 10, 000 churches before the end of the year.

He said that people may not know about these interventions because the church is not quick at making such information public for some reasons which are in line with the instructions on the Bible.

Abioye, who spoke during Sunday service at Living Faith Church, Goshen, however, invoked the anger of God on political leaders who have looted the resources of Nigeria, thus making the people live in poverty and underdevelopment.

With reference to the recent revelations at the House of Representatives probe on the finances of the Niger Delta Development Agency (NDDC), Abioye assured Nigerians that heavenly judgment will soon visit people who are engaged in the mismanagement of the resources of Nigeria and are walking free on the streets.

Meanwhile, he explained that deep system corruption was the major reason why the church failed to make donation to government as regards the fight against COVID-19. “We prefer to reach out to the people that need the interventions directly instead of handing over to government, and some people would loot it.”

He added: “Check out those that donated, they are people who are looking for one thing or the other from government. They give because they want something in return. We give and don’t expect anything in return, and that’s why we give directly to people that need them.”