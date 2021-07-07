From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

In order to reduce the level of unemployment and restiveness among youths in the country, the out-gone chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Oredo chapter, Comrade Omotese Lucky Iyoha, said the council under his leadership, has trained over 2000 youths on various skills and acquisitions to be self sufficient.

He disclosed this shortly after he officially handed over to his successor, Comrade Osazeme Aghedo yesterday in Benin City.

“Immediately I took over office, in August 2017, we trained 300 youths cutting across Oredo local government area on how to make Soaps, After Shave, Olive Oil and others.

“In all the trainings, it amounts to about 2000 youths that we have trained to be self-employed vis-a-vis the training on the household items, shoes, cosmetics.

“We also paid fees for some of the trainees to further their trainings.

“These have been very beneficial and which they can attest to.

“We can attest to that too, that a very large percentage of these trainees are using them judiciously and it has served as means of employment to them.

“We also carried out another training in 2018 on election monitoring, sensitization”, he said.

Iyoha said though it has not been an easy ride all the years as the chairman, but with the help of God, he was able to lead the youth to an enviable height in the local government.

He called on the new executives not to rest on their oars but to build on what is on ground and ensure that they do more in training the youths on skills that would make life meaningful to them, noting that the future of Nigeria depends solely on them.

On the part of the newly elected chairman, Comrade Osazeme Aghedo, he said he would build on the legacies of his predecessor in ensuring that the state is safe and that the youth who are the future leaders are carried along in the scheme of affairs in the council.

