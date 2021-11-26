By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr . Babajide Sanwo-Olu,, Yoruba art and culture promoter, Prince Olaniyi Oyatoye and many nollywood stars have boasted that Nigeria has what it takes to Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) through tourism.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, Oyatoye, nollywood stars which include Prince Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Muka Ray and others stated this at the celebration of Lagos Asa Day 2021 and the launching of Youth Empowerment Access Centre , held at the De Blue Roof, Lagos Television, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor who was represented at the occasion by his Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, restated his administration’s commitment to continue to be promoting and preserving culture and traditions for today and future generations.

The program, with the theme “Let’s use our cultural heritage to revive our economy”, was packaged and organized by ASA Day Worldwide Inc. Canada in conjunction with Lagos State Government, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Governor Sanwo-Olu maintained that there cannot be a meaningful development in any society without a deep understanding of people’s culture and traditions, adding that with what the country is blessed with in area of art and culture, both human and material resources, particularly in Lagos State, huge revenue could be generated from it if well tapped.

He said that the unique and symbolic of Asa Day is in tandem with his administration’s THEMES development agenda, which is entertainment and tourism.

Also in his speech, the President, ASA Day Worldwide and convener, Asa Day, Prince Oyatoye called for more collaboration between government and private organizations, in order to exploit all the benefit the industry could offers.

He said with both natural and human resources Lagos State are endowed with it, could multiplied it IGR through tourism.

He sated that art and culture are part of daily life, and one of the arms that holds tourism, health, social being , welfare, heritage and every other things that one considered as part of life.

Prince Kosoko and others who also attended the event, commended the organisers for the initiative, said government stand to gain a lot if it invested heavily in the industry.

Apart what government would benefit, the actors and actresses echo, ” the more we preserve our culture, the more we keep our heritage for future benefits”.

.

Highlights of the event include cultural display, health talk, stage performance, lectures, Launching of youth empowerment Access Center and presentation of awards.