David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc. a.k.a By Fire By Fire, Nnewi, Anambra, yesterday, prophesized the actualization of Biafra’s actualization. He however lamented that the project was being frustrated by the Hausa-Fulani oligarchy.

Bishop Udeh who addressed journalists, at his church auditorium said Igbo should reject the option of a president of Igbo extraction, and rather face the actualization of a sovereign State of Biafran with one mind.

He said he saw in the spiritual realm that there was an Hausa-Fulani agenda to allow an Igboman to be elected president in 2023, but that the person that emerged was subjected to the control of the North.

He also said he saw people from Arab countries in collaboration with Moslems in Nigeria working against the actualization of Biafra in the spiritual realm, and hardening the hearts of prominent Igbo leaders not to have interest in Biafran struggle.

The Bishop noted that he would never subscribe to violence in order to achieve Biafra having seen that so many lives were wasted during the 30-month civil war. But he urged all Igbo no matter their calling or social status to rise up and join in the pursuit of Biafra.