From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The traders at Drug market otherwise known as Ogbogwu International Market Bridgehead, Onitsha, Anambra state have kicked against the cancellation of scheduled election of executive members of the market.

The election of the market which was scheduled to hold on Wednesday February 2, 2022 by the electoral committee was cancelled yesterday through a letter signed by the permanent secretary state ministry of trade and commerce Mr. Samuel Ike over alleged unresolved issues.

But the cancellation angered the traders who stormed into the office of the caretaker committee chairman to demand for immediate conduct of the election that will usher in new democratically elected leaders of the market, saying they were tired of government appointed caretakers for the market.

The market line chairmen and secretaries of the market had earlier written to the government and caretaker committee, demanding for an election in the market after several years of government appointed caretaker committee.

Some of the traders; Benjamin Ike from Aso Rock line, Jude Okafor from First line, Matthew Anozie from G-line and Chinedu Okechukwu Udekwe Ogbogwu youth leader said that the traders were ready to elect their leaders on Wednesday February 2, 2022 before the news of postponement of the election came.

“We are tired of government appointed caretaker. We want democratically elected market leaders. We are the traders and we know those that are capable of leading us and that is why we want to go to the field to vote for our choice candidates and who ever that emerges will lead us.

“In this market 98 percent of the traders want election, only few ones who are not popular and who are afraid of losing the election that are kicking against it but majority of the traders want election in the market. We are given the state government and ASMATA leadership up till two weeks to conduct election or we shutdown the market in protest.

“We cannot take law into our hands and that is why we are demanding for peaceful election where we shall come out to vote for our choice candidates than to appoint caretaker for us. We are calling on government through the commissioner for trade and commerce and the Permeant Secretary to allow us conduct our election”traders stated.

According to the letter, “the President General of ASMATA has been directed to mediate into the issues by calling a meeting of all those concerned to resolve the issues and agree on another suitable date for the election and report back to the ministry”.