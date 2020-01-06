Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Plateau State Council, Briskila Dabit, has appealed to Federal Government to rescue the abducted health worker, Nurse Jennifer Samual Ukambong, and others who have been kidnapped by Boko Haram in the northeast.

Dabit made the appeal on Monday during a press briefing at their State Secretariat, Jos, urging Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong to use his position as Chairman, Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) to influence her immediate release.

“As a professional body responsible for the welfare and well-being of all nurses, we wish to call on the Federal Government and Governor of Plateau State to secure the unconditional release of Nurse Jennifer Samuel Ukambong alive as well as other citizens who are also in captivity,” Dabit said.

“While calling on all relevant authorities to see to the release of our colleague, we charge the Federal Government to provide adequate security to aid workers that are rendering humanitarian services in the North East and other parts of the country.”

Dabit lamented over the pathetic condition of nurses, particularly from Plateau State who are working with private organisations in the northeast due to lack of employment and urged Governor Lalong to lift the embargo on employment, particularly on health workers in the state.

She noted with dismay how two health workers from Plateau State were abducted recently in the northeast and executed by the Boko Haram.

The Chairman, Nurses and Midwives, Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Mercy Lanka, said the Federal Government should scrutinise all organizations rendering humanitarian services in the country to ensure the protection of their staffs.

She urged government at all levels to also prioritise the security of nurses and other health workers working in the terrorist-torn northeast for adequate services.

A delegation of Jennifer Ukambong’s colleagues and classmates also stormed the State Secretariat of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Plateau State, asking the government to release their abducted colleague.

They related how unsafe it is working in the northeast as health workers.