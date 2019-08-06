Gyang Bere, Jos

Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has challenged security agencies to reclaim from foreigners lands that were taken forcefully from the natives for agricultural activities.

He urged the security personnel to give cover to farmers in the state to enable them return to their farms to avert food scarcity in the state.

Hon. Bagos disclosed this on Tuesday when he flagged off the distribution of fertilizers to farmers in Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

“As farmers, we must ensure that our farmlands are secure, cultivated to address the looming issues of food insecurity in the country. This will enable us to produce sufficient food for the constituency, state, and Nigeria.

“I will not sit down while my people are hungry, I will not watch when my people are scared of going back to farm because of insecurity. I will do everything possible to ensure that insecurity is address in Jos South and Jos East and the entire state to enable our people go to farm without fear.

“I intend to champion a serious discussion within the constituency so that people will not be afraid of going to farm. We will open farms lands again and recover those that were taken forcefully due to insecurity.

“We will make sure that we open new roads from the farms into the communities to ensure that people are secure and the food produced is also secure.

He noted that the constituency will focus on agriculture to provide food security for Nigeria, health to ensure that the people are free from diseases and provide education for the hopeless children through scholarship.

Bagos said the constituency had secured four-kilometre

road intervention through the Rural Development Agency, two-kilometre will go to Jos South and two kilometre to Jos East and solicited the cooperation of the people.

He noted that he promised the people during his campaign of dividends of democracy and vowed to keep to his words in the next four years that he would be representing them in the House of Representatives.

Bagos said he had presented a bill on the need for the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture in Plateau and that he would lobby h his colleagues to ensure that the dream came to reality.