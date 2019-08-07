Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Dachung Musa Bagos, has challenged security agencies to reclaim from foreigners land that was taken forcefully from natives for agricultural activities.

He urged the security personnel to give cover to farmers to enable them return to their farms to avert food scarcity in the state.

Bagos disclosed this when he flagged off the distribution of fertilizer to farmers in Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, yesterday.

“As farmers, we must ensure that our farm lands are secure and cultivated to address the looming issues of food security in the country. This will enable us produce sufficient food for the constituency, state and Nigeria.

“I will not sit down while my people are hungry, I will not watch when my people are scared of going back to farm because of insecurity. I will do everything possible to ensure that insecurity is address in Jos South and Jos East and the entire state to enable our people go to farm without fear.

“I intend to champion a serious discussion within the constituency so that people will not be afraid of going to farm. We will open farms lands again and recover those that were taken forcefully due to insecurity. We will make sure that we open new roads from the farms into the communities to ensure that people are secure and the food produce is also secure.”

He noted that the constituency will focus on Agriculture to provide food security for Nigeria.