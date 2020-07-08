Annjay Chioma, a multi-talented entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry has again launched a new beauty product, Anjaysexy Shaper.

This is coming after the success of her other beauty brands; Annjay Hair, Annjay Lashes, Annjay Cosmetics and Cura Sunglasses.

The new product according to the Singer, is for every kind of woman who wants to bring sexy back in her lifestyle.

On what inspired the idea a shaper brand, the Ije Love coroner, said, “My sister, society and my career inspired this. Everywhere I go, I hear a lot of people say ‘Annjay you look beautiful. I like your shape, you look so straight without any stomach fat. I want to be like you, what can I use?’ These are the questions every woman I come in contact with ask me. And as a model you all know and I must do everything possible to stay in shape, right? So, the idea to help others was born.

Well, there are so many other shapers brand in Nigeria, however, ours is different because of it’s high quality, affordability and durability. The product also works like magic. It’s a waist slimmer, tummy control and butt lifter in one product,” she revealed.

The multiple business owner also stated that Annjaysexy Shaper is for every kind of woman, as it is quite affordable for all. “It’s very affordable. It’s what any body from any background can buy. We have a lot of women in our society today with potbelly and this is really disturbing. Some would say my husband said I no fine again, I’m no longer attractive. The good news is that Annjaysexy Shapers is here to help any beautiful woman out there with a potbelly to get back to shapes. We want to restore women’s confidence back. Our products are not made in Nigeria.”

Although a successful business woman, Annjay still possess strong passion for entertainment. For her, she sustains her music career through funds from chains of her other businesses.

“The truth of the matter is singing is a different career and so is entrepreneurship. I’m managing two careers and one is paying more than one. If you are an artist and your only source of income is singing or modeling then you are still sleeping. I’m very active in both careers, I released “IjeLove” few weeks ago and it’s available on every platform across the globe. Distributed by US company SongCast,” she noted.