Paul Orude, Bauchi

Suspected abductors of a 20-year-old student of the Bauchi State University (Gadau) have sent a disturbing message to her family claiming that they were only interested in the victim’s virginity and not ransom.

The anguish of the family of Patience Kushi, a 100-level Pharmacology student was further compounded when another message came from her abductors that she was dead.

Her father, Emmanuel Kushi, a retired civil servant, told Sunday Sun that their ordeal began on Wednesday June 24, when his daughter left home and had not been seen since then.

“Your daughter is with us (Black Axe Confraternity); we don’t need your money; we only need her virginity. Don’t even think of looking for her,” stated the abductors in a message sent via phone to her family.

Speaking with journalists in his home on yesterday, Kushi said his daughter left his younger brother’s house at Rafin Zurfin in the state where she had been living for over three years to his house in Karin Tafawa when she was abducted.

Giving further explanation, he said: “She left on that fateful about 2pm. She told my younger brother that she was coming to my house at Kafin Tafawa (a distance of about four kilometres) to pick something and he gave her permission to come.

“By evening my younger brother’s wife kept calling her line to know if she had arrived but there was no response; they thought she was working in my house.

“Later on, they tried again but the number was then switched off. Then the next day (Thursday) about 1pm, my younger brother’s wife called me and asked why I retained Patience and didn’t let her come back, demanding to know if there was any problem.