A group under the umbrella of Concerned Citizens of Borno has said that they want the governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, the Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari as well as Ambassador Babagana Kingibe to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group even added that the State can boast of 20 capable presidential materials for the country to choose from in 2023 general elections.

The leader of the group, Ibrahim Mustapha Modu in a statement titled, “The Borno Option(s)”, said they decided to limit the presidential list to three of their illustrious sons whom they considered capable for the nation’s number political position for Nigerians to make their choice.

The statement read, “Until the constitution of Nigeria is amended to accommodate zoning, and despite the major parties being favourably disposed to zoning, anyone can vie for any political office in the country. It is in the light of this lacuna that despite the talks of zoning, politicians aspiring to public offices defy their parties’ zoning arrangements to contest elections. Just that such aspirants never achieve their ambitions.

“For Borno State that has never had a shot of the nation’s number one seat, there are about 20 high profile personalities who can take over the leadership of this country in 2023, but we will mention just three from this pack. All these three are known personalities given their pedigree.

“The incumbent Governor of the State, Babagana Umara Zulum, Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.

“Zulum, young and ebullient and full of energy and never gets distracted at all, current Governor of Borno State who is 51 years old within the period of his administration shot himself into the hearts of many Nigerians and he is being taunted to take over from President Buhari in 2023.

“The relentless Governor who has the propensity to constantly oversee projects, had survived two horrendous attacks from the dare-devil insurgents. Indeed, he is undeterred as he shares the pains of his war-weary citizens.” Zulum has declared last year that either he or Boko Haram would end next year.

“Zulum is a self-made man who typifies the remarks of the late Malam Aminu Kano who once said ”Nigeria will know no peace until the son of a nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody. “Zulum may be the one late Malam Aminu Kano talked about.

On the NNPC Boss, the statement said, “The current Group Managing Director, Mele Kolo Kyari may not have by any means through spoken words or body language indicated that he wants to be president of Nigeria in 2023.

“Not a relation of the late CoS Kyari, the NNPC GMD, 55, has a rich background but only in the oil and gas sector. His closest to politics is his history in unionism and activism. He was popularly referred to as ‘Grand Chairman’ by colleagues, friends and admirers alike because he was once Group Chairman of NNPC PENGASSAN (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria).

“Mr Kyari came to the job as the 19th GMD of the NNPC with a rich profile of professional and service credentials.

“A geologist, Mr Kyari is known in the oil industry as a crude oil marketer with outfield pedigree in petroleum economics and crude oil and gas trading.

“With over 32 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, his tour of duty traversed the entire value chain of the petroleum industry. He’s been with the NNPC in different capacities.

“Under his watch, the Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC has recorded noticeable transformation in the management and sales of the various Nigeria’s crude oil grades via an infusion of transparency and automation of the processes.

“Kyari was one of those who came up with the NNPC’s commodity trading initiative. The initiative was put together to usher in an era of transparency and accountability in NNPC operations. The resultant effect of this and other policies such as the proposed and managed the Direct Sales and Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement of petroleum products from 2016 to the present day not only put the nation’s oil and gas sector on a sound footing to absolve all the shocks there in, but stabilized the operations of the nation’s cash cow. The DSDP replaces the controversial crude swap arrangement that was allegedly abused by former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke and her cronies during the Goodluck Jonathan era.

“This initiative helps government to know who is buying Nigeria’s crude, at what prices, and how much has been made from the sale overall.

“For the first time in more than three decades, the NNPC declared profit and the nation has gone for more than three years with experiencing the notorious fuel scarcity at the end of every year.

“We are calling on Kyari to seek to be President, because being able to manage successfully the nation’s oil and gas sector is a huge asset, by implication he can be trusted to drive the economy currently starving of investment. That alone is not enough.

On the chance of Kingibe for the presidential race, the group said, “For Babagana Kingibe, he is of Borno State too, he is aged 75. He can best be described as a government man who has seen virtually everything in government. Not new to Nigeria’s political terrain, he has been in the corridors of power serving in different capacities both locally and overseas.

“Top most of Kingibe’s political career include being Minister of foreign affairs from 1993 to 1995, Minister of Internal Affairs from 1995 to 1997, Minister of Power and Steel from 1997 to 1998; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation from 2007 to 2008. In 1993 Nigerian presidential election, he was the vice-presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

With this high-profile CV, baring all unforeseen circumstances the Presidency may fit Kingibe. Alas, the current political terrain which as pointed out earlier that is not new to him, observers believe is not going to be that easy for him.

“The age factor is there for Kingibe to contend with. Of course, no youth in Nigeria can raise a finger to step forth and compare with the man that can best be described as both a technocrat and bureaucrat, that notwithstanding, they youths in Nigeria who constitute a determining factor may not be positively disposed to Kingibe who would, by 2023, attain the age of 77 years”.