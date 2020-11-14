Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Iyaloja of Isua Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mrs Hellen Edward, has narrated her ordeal and that of five other traders in the den of the kidnappers who abducted them recently.

The traders were in kidnappers den for five days before they regained their freedom.

Mrs Edward said they were not fed anything during the five days they spent in captivity.

Mrs Edward and 15 others were abducted last Thursday along Akure-Owo road but the police and other security agencies rescued 10 of the victims.

They were travelling in two Toyota busses marked LG 03SUA and WW340XA when they were accosted by the kidnappers who barricaded the road with a load of woods and other harmful objects.

Edward and five others including three officials of Akoko South East local government were released after they reportedly parted away with N5m ransom.

Recounting their ordeal, Mrs Edward said the kidnappers starved them of food and water for five days.

She said it was God that saved them as the kidnappers moved them from place to place until they were released.

Two other victims who pleaded anonymity said they escaped when they were marching through the bush.