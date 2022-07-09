From Joe Effong, Uyo

Some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Akwa Ibom State have denied reports that they were raped when armed robbers attacked their residence in Uyo in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Corps members expressed their rebuttal to the allegation when the Akwa Ibom State Government officials paid them a visit to provide some succour as well as console them on the unfortunate attack.

The officials, led by the state commissioner for youth and sports, Mr Monday Ebong Uko, who represented Governor Udom Emmanuel on the visit, reiterated the determination of the Emmanuel administration to ensure the safety of youth Corpers serving in the State even as he also described as false the reports of female Corpers being raped during the robbery incident.

He commiserated with the Corps members and promised the state government’s commitment to ensuring their safety throughout their stay in Akwa Ibom State

The team said the government was doing its best to ensure the safety of lives and property of all citizens and residents of the state and cares much more about the comfort of the corp members who are rendering service to their fatherland.

While condemning in very strong terms the criminal attack on the Corpers which he described as callous, unfortunate and unacceptable, Uko gave the assurance that the security agencies were investigating the matter with the Mandate to bring the perpetrators to book.

He expressed satisfaction with and commended the State Commissioner of Police and security agencies who he observed were doing their job well and helping to make Akwa Ibom State one of the safest despite the deteriorating security situation across the country.

The commissioner assured the NYSC members that the State Government was with them and would do all to ensure that their stay in Akwa Ibom State is enjoyable even as he thanked God that nobody was injured or abused and no life was lost.

He frowned on and described as erroneous the reports that some female Corpers were raped and berated the newsmen responsible for such unverified reports of rape which he noted caused trauma in the society.

He also disclosed that the state government would take steps to help the Corpers recover their lost property and gadgets and announced a grant to help ameliorate their suffering.

Earlier, the state coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Nkiruka Ekwe who conducted the governor’s representative, and his team to the spot of the incident briefed him and dismissed the report of the rape as unfounded.

Mrs Ekwe thanked God for sparing the lives of the corp members and thanked Governor Emmanuel for the quick response and visit to the traumatised Corpers.

She however again appealed to the press which reported the false news of rape to always exercise restraint and confirm their stories before going public.

She said sensational reports can only damage society and cause unnecessary tension with severe consequences on the psychology of parents and guardians of Corps members.

Earlier some of the affected corp members who spoke with the Commissioner gave full accounts of how the incident occurred. Richard Igbokwe and Miss Akilachi Charles who spoke on behalf of the Corpers said the incident which happened around 1:30 am was an operation that lasted for about 30 minutes as their laptops, phones and other valuables were carted away.

They however debunked reports of rape insisting that none of the female Corpers were either sexually abused, molested or injured.

Another Corper, Mr Uzoma Udeh, thanked Governor Emmanuel for coming to their rescue and lauded the Sports Commissioner, NYSC State Coordinator and the State Commissioner for Police for their support and timely response to their distress call and every action taken to give them succour.