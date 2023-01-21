Eminent businessman and Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief (Sir) Gabriel Igbinedion, and a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, have expressed appreciation to The Sun for bestowing the Lifetime Achievement Awards on them, while commending the editors and management for always standing for the truth at all times.

They spoke separately when the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, presented them letters of nominations for the awards in Benin City and Lagos respectively.

Chief Igbinedion and Alhaja Ojikutu are among 24 eminent Nigerians who would be honoured at the annual The Sun Awards holding on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Speaking in Benin, Chief Igbinedion expressed gratitude to The Sun Publishing Limited for the award.

He said: “I am very grateful. I wholeheartedly accept and I will be there live. One of the things I am proud of is that your newspaper recognises achievements.

On her part, Alhaja Ojikutu said she felt honoured for being selected for the award and prayed that God would honour The Sun and its management for remembering her.

Noting that it came a a surprise, Alhaja Ojikutu said: “When this letter came, I thought it was a mistake. I asked myself, ‘can anybody recognise me in this kind of environment?’ I asked my people to find out if somebody was playing tricks on me. I know that The Sun is one of the papers that come out with the things we say. So, when it was confirmed that it was authentic, I said it is worth considering.

“Thank you very much. I pray that we will all live to see the Nigeria of our dreams in 2023.”

Earlier, The Sun MD, while presenting the letter of nomination to Chief Igbinedion, said: “This is an award that covers everything that you have done and it is given to a man or a woman who is above 70 years.”

Listing some of Chief Igbinedion’s achievements, he said the Esama establishment the first airline in Nigeria, Okada Airlines, in 1983, the first private university, the Igbinedion University at Okada in 1999, among other firsts.

Ukeh said: “The university is the first of its kind in sub Saharan Africa to produce medical doctors. It also prides itself with producing the first graduate from a private university to earn a first class at the Nigerian Law School.

“We are also aware that long ago, in 1968, you established Mid Motors Nigeria Limited, the first indigenous motor assembly plant in the country. Your expansive business empire also covers petroleum and gas marketing, shipping, haulage, road transport, confectionery, hospitality, radio and television broadcasting, banking, salt manufacturing, crude oil exploration, solid minerals, soft drinks bottling, real estate, fruit and fish farming, and palm oil production, among others. Through your numerous business interests, you became one of the major employers of labour in Nigeria.

“It is noteworthy that you have been involved in many philanthropic gestures. Among them is the transformation of your native Okada land to a modern and thriving community. Way back in 1972, you donated the Okada Grammar School to then Government of Bendel State. You then singlehandedly rehabilitated the Okada Primary School and donated a bus to ease the transportation problem of the school.

“You also built the Okada Village Trado Medical Centre and launched a Trust Fund, whose proceeds are utilised in the award of university scholarships to deserving students of Okada Grammar School. You set up a Trust Fund for the best student at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, School of Midwifery in memory of your mother.”

For Alhaja Ojikutu, Ukeh noted that the former deputy governor was selected based on merit because of her outstanding contributions to the economic and political developments of the country.

According to him, the former deputy governor was “one of the women in Nigeria who have had a successful career in banking and politics, given the fact that you served as Executive Director at the Nigeria Bank of Commerce and Industry and Deputy Governor of Lagos State from January 1992 to November 1993.”

He stressed that, though her tenure was cut short by the military coup, Alhaja Ojikutu had remained active in retirement without necessarily being loud, “as she has been active in advocating for women’s rights, and mentoring young ones.”

The Sun MD said the former deputy governor had served as secretary to the Lagos State Transport Corporation, and as vice chairman and deputy national chairman, South West of the United Peoples Party (UPP), which eventually collapsed into the PDP, as well as at the Federal Character Commission during the government of President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

He said it was in recognition of these achievements and several others that The Sun Board of Editors considered Alhaja Ojikutu eminently qualified to receive ‘The Sun Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.

Apart from Chief Igbinedion and Alhaja Ojikutu, others who will also receive awards are, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (Man of the Year); Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa (Governor of the Year); Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (Courage in Leadership); Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State (Political Icon) and Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu (First Lady of the Year).

Other award winners are General Overseer, Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, Chief James Chijioke Ume, Chairman, Unubiko Foundation (Humanitarian Service Icon); Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, Chairman, Shanghai Engineering Works Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group (Industrialist of the Year); Barr Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, Managing Director, Nepal Energies Limited, Chief Benjamin Igwe (Entrepreneur of the Year) as well as Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, Chairman of Stanel Group (Investor of the Year).

Also to receive awards are Chief Kelvin Jumbo Onumah, Chairman of Sublime Group Limited (Hospitality Personality), Mercy Johnson-Okojie (Nollywood Personality); Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, ex-Anambra State governor; and Alhaji Sule Lamido, former Jigawa State governor (Lifetime Achievement).

Others are Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science, Engineering Infrastructure; Dr. George Moghalu, MD, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), (Public Service); and Mr. Olukayode Pitan, MD, Bank of Industry (Banker of the Year).