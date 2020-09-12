Agaju Madugba Katsina and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has threatened that the Nigerian Army will continue to deal ruthlessly with bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other criminals in the north west and all parts of the country.

Buratai gave the threat today

while briefing journalists after inspecting the operational base of the Operation Sahel Sanity at Nigerian Army Super Camp IV in Faskari.

The COAS said the Nigerian Army will continue to deal mercilessly with criminals till when they are totally deleted from the north west and Nigeria.

“Be rest assured the troops are determined to deal decisively with criminals not only in the north west but the entire country,” he said.

Buratai said to sustain the tempo of the successes recorded by the troops, the ongoing operation Sahel Sanity aimed at curbing banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other nefarious activities in the north west and north central will be extended to December.

He said the operation is achieving desired results hence the need to extend the operation which was earlier scheduled to end this month.

The COAS said the Nigerian Army will not allows the successes attained to slip again.

“For us to maintain the relative state of security, we must continue to show presence, that is why we have extended up to this period and we will be operational up to the end of year,” he said.

Since the commencement of Exercise Sahel Sanity on 6th July, 103 bandits have been killed, 147 bandits, 39 informants/ collaborators, five gun runners arrested.

137 kidnapped victims rescued, 3948 cows and 1627 sheep recovered while 13 buyers of stolen cattle arrested.