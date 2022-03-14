From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has pledged its support to the annual Science, Technology and Innovation EXPO, adding that it would promote Research, Development and the Global competitiveness of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made the pledge today at the opening ceremony of the 6th Annual STI EXPO held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The president who was represented by the minister of science Technology and Innovations, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, while declaring the event open, stressed that the EXPO is a platform for bringing Inventors, Researchers, Scientists, Government, Academia, Private Sector and many other stakeholders together for the purpose of sharing ideas for Research, Development, Innovation, and Commercialization of research results.

He explained that EXPO is a prime opportunity to present to Nigerians, the 2022 Revised National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTIP) and commission for the first time in the history of our country the Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Television (STI [email protected]).

In his words: “The 2022 Revised NSTIP is a document which I believe will not only serve as a principal document for the full diversification of the Nigerian economy and be a lasting legacy to both present and future generations of Nigerians for the promotion of a knowledge economy. The STI television will be used for extensive advocacy to inculcate Science, Technology and Innovation as part of our everyday life in the country”.

He further noted that the projects launched/commissioned today are aimed at Job and Wealth creation, as well as increase the number of youths and women that will be attracted to Science, Technology, and Innovation activities.

In a goodwill message, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria/ECOWAS, Amb Samuela Isopi, said that Nigerian innovators through “Horizon Europe” can submit proposals for innovation grants. She said STI development is core to the bilateral agreements between Nigeria and the European Union.

