The Honourable Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has assured Nigerians that she will work cordially with her counterpart, the FCT Minister, Mr Mohammed Bello, on the prompt delivery of the mandate given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She made this remarks during her speech at a dinner organised in her honour by friends and women of worth, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on August 23, 2019.

“The President has assigned us workable action plans to move the ministry forward in terms of economic development and job creation, and we want to assure him and Nigerians on prompt delivery of our mandate,” she stated.

Aliyu further expressed her gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment: “I am very grateful to the President for finding me worthy of this role and I promise to work vigorously to actualize the confidence in me, I will not let him and every Nigerians down in my duties,”

“I am soliciting for the support of the staff for us to work together as a team in my office. I also want to solicit for your prayers, pray for my Honourable Minister, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello, pray for God’s guidance and protection for us, the path to grow FCT is what we will take,” she concludes.

In her goodwill message, Mrs Chinwendu Amba, on behalf of Women of Worth, said she believes in the strength of Mrs Aliyu to succeed in office: “Her elevation is a testament to her incredible tenacity, perseverance, determination to succeed and exemplary life; we are aware that the task before you is daunting and the challenges are varied and multi-dimensional but we trust you to be able to weather the storm and overcome all challenges as you have always down.”