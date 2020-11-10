The Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) Board of Trustees (BOT), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Imam who led a delegation to Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), has promised that TETFund will do more in the upliftment of infrastructure and manpower development in the institution.

Speaking during an interactive session with management of the college, Imam noted that the visit was to assess the impact of TEFund on teaching and learning in tertiary institutions; he disclosed that the joy of the fund is seeing the meticulous disbursement of grants to YABATECH used for the building and sustenance of infrastructure and manpower.

‘’Having gone round the projects, I must say that we are happy with the judicious way funds disbursed have been utilized, with this we are excited to do more.”

Reiterating the promise of the fund, the chairman disclosed the commitment of the body to create standard Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facility; 2,000-bed space accommodation for the students, along with an easy accessible research grant for staff and students across Nigeria tertiary institutions.

The visiting TETFund board members comprises of Senator Ganiyu Solomon (South-West), Alhaji Muhammad Ciroma (North-East), Dr. Fierre Aprebo (South-South), Chief Uchenna Uferoh (South-East).

In his remarks, YABATECH Rector, Obafemi Omokungbe, an engineer, who was represented by Deputy Rector (Academics) , Dr. Kehinde Osifala appreciated TETFund for their unending support to the development of the 73 year old institution.

Oshifala called for more support from TETFund while addressing the lack of space, old structures and equipment in the institution.

He said “Because of lack of space, we have decided to develop vertically so as to create room for more facilities, and we therefore appeal for more assistance from TETFund in this aspect.”