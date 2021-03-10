Cross River State Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Registration And Administration For Front line Health Workers

With the State’s Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu and the Speaker of the CRSHOA Hon. Eteng Jones receiving the COVID-19 Vaccines for the State earlier yesterday, The State has immediately commenced the registration and administration of the Astrazeneca Vaccines to her front line health workers in line with the PTF directives.

Speaking to news men during the exercise, the honorable commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu who admitted the recipient of over 58,840 doses of Astrazeneca Vaccines yesterday stated that in line with the PTF directives, the first phase of the vaccine administration will be for front line health workers who are always in the front line.

today we’ve commenced the registration and administration of the vaccines to our front line health workers The second phase will cover the old, vulnerable and those above 50, while the third phase will be for the general public in cross River state. We are starting with Laboratory health workers who are exposed to the virus as the take samples and analyze those samples.

“The vaccines are free and safe. The very first person/woman who has gotten vaccinated is the Director of Medical Laboratory Services Mrs Magdalene Nkang l, she is above 50 years and has done well. She was followed by the first male who is the Lab head Mr Sunny Obeten. The first medical Doctor to receive this vaccine is Dr Itam Essien they are all health workers who knows the importance of getting vaccinated and they are all doing great. We’ll move to health facilities in continuation of the exercise as DSNO names and contacts are captured on the vaccine cards for a proper follow up in case of any adverse effect following immunization as our health workers all over the State have been well trained on this.”

Also speaking, the DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong assured cross riverians of the safety of the vaccine while assuring them that the vaccine will be distributed across the entire PHCs in the State as cool stores in various PHCs are ready to house the vaccine with trained health workers set to begin the administration of the vaccine which is still in it’s right temperature and potency.

Mrs Magdalene Nkang, the first person/woman to be vaccinated spoke to news men that the exercise is safe even though she had this panic at the first instance, she called on cross riverians to kill theirs fear and come get vaccinated so did the second and third recipient Mr Obeten the head of IDH and Dr Itam Essien Head of Medical Service .

The link for the registration is thus; https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng/publicreg/