President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has given assurance that the Senate will ensure that every part of Nigeria will continue to receive a just and fair deal. “I want to assure you that the Senate will always stand by National interest,” Lawan told a delegation of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“We believe in the unity and the need for every ethnic group, every religious persuasion to have a very fair deal within the country. We will work with your representatives from the South East, particularly from Igbo land. We will do everything to support them and they are representing you very well in the Senate,” Lawan said.

The group was led by its Secretary General, Dim Uche Okwukwu on a courtesy call on the Senate President at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday. The Senate President said notwithstanding their different political platforms, the national interest has remained their guiding principle in the National Assembly.

He assured his guests that the federal lawmakers would always support what would give them the kind of inclusion and sense of belonging in the Southeast. “We can see the commitment of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that every part of Nigeria gets some infrastructure development,” Lawan said.

He drew the attention of his guests to the progress on the Second Niger Bridge and compared it with the unfulfilled promises of the past on the project. “This administration may not talk too much but it is doing a lot across the country with very little resources. Not like the plentiful resources the previous administration had.

“And of course, you have mentioned the appointments that you have, as well and indeed there should be many more. As soon as the opportunities become available for more people of Ndigbo extraction to be appointed, I’m sure the president will do that and the administration will do that.

“It is in the public interest and it is in the interest of the administration and the party because it is when you are fair to people that they can give you support as an administration or vote you in, if you are a political party. And these are things that should be taken as given. So we will ensure that you continue to receive justice and fairness even in appointments,” Lawan said.