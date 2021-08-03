From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has said the views of the people form the bedrock of its fiscal proposals and budgeting .

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made the statement on Tuesday at the end of citizens’ engagement on the 2022 budget at Owu Isin, Isin Local Government Area.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Governor added that the democratisation of the budget preparation process is in line with global best practices of transparency, participatory and impactful budget performance.

“We are making sure the budgeting is participatory so that what the people need is captured and actioned within the limits of funding”

said the Governor.

He, therefore, appealed to the people to state their preferences which government will implement within the limits of available resources.

In his welcome remarks, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Finance, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Folorunsho, said the gathering is to harvest inputs from citizens into the 2022 state budget preparation.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Arc. Aliyu Saifudeen implored Kwarans to be robust in their contributions saying that this program put together by the State government is an integral part of the fiscal document against next year.

He announced that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the Ministry of Finance to release all monies directly to Local Government directly without any reduction.