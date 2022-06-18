From Ngozi Uwujare, Ado-Ekiti

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of today’s Ekiti State Governorship Election, Babatunde Kokumo has disclosed that over 19,000 police personnel are on ground in Ekiti State for the election, assuring the residents of their safety.

Kokumo, who is the DIG in charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department, (FCID) and was also in charge of the South West at the Force Headquarters in Abuja was redeployed for the election by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Speaking exclusively with Saturday Sun in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital, Kokumo said: The personnel, comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Public Relations Department (FPRD), as well as Police Medical Teams, are on ground to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

“In addition, five Armoured Personnel Carriers for patrol as well as four helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance amongst other unique operational capabilities are on ground.”

He said select seasoned strategic commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above had been deployed for the election for effective supervision of security personnel and operations in the election.

“We are doing all we are doing in synergy with other law enforcement agencies. We have the military, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, the Immigration and others. They are all working with us to ensure that there is safety of lives and properties during and after the election,” he stated.

Kokumo said the police would do everything within its powers to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC officials, equipment, accredited observers, both domestic and international, and other key players in Ekiti State.

The police boss advised residents of the state to be law-abiding and comply with the restriction of movement order, which he said would be announced by the Commissioner of Police.

